Van’s Gluten Free Waffles Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

Van’s Gluten Free Waffles are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Van’s International Foods of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

The recalled product is Van’s Gluten Free Waffles in Original flavor that is packaged in a 9 ounce box. The recalled item has the lot code UW40193L and the expiration date 1/19/2024 that is stamped on the label. Both of these numbers are on the side of the carton. The recall only affects the limited number of waffles with that lot code. No other Van’s products are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered when the company found that wheat containing product didn’t reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem was caused by the inclusion of some cartons for the gluten free variety with a pallet of cartons intended for products that contain wheat.

If you purchased this item and cannot eat wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight lid after first double bagging it, or you can take the waffles back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.