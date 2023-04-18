Washington Crab Recalls Products For Undeclared Allergens

by

Washington Crab is recalling four products, including blue crab dip, cocktail sauce, coleslaw, and crab cake, for the undeclared allergens milk, egg, wheat, fish, and soy. Not all of these products have all of these allergens. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The reading firm is Washington Crab & Seafood Company.

The recalled products were sold between October 13, 2022 and April 13, 2023. They include Blue Crab Dip packaged in 8 ounce clear plastic cups, with use by dates 10/24/2022 to 4/24/2023. That product may contain undeclared milk. Also recalled is cocktail sauce that is packaged in 8 ounce clear plastic cups, with use by dates 10/24/22 to 5/24/2023. That product may contain fish and soy.

Cole slaw, in 8 ounce and 16 ounce plastic cups, with use by dates 10/21/2022 to 4/21/2023 is included in this recall. The coleslaw may have the undeclared allergens egg and soy. Finally, Crabcake, packaged on plastic traps that are in 2, 6, and 12 count amounts, is recalled. The use by dates for that product are 10/13/2022 to 4/13/2023. The allergens that may be in the crab cakes are egg, wheat, and soy.

These items were sold to distributors, restaurants, and company retail outlets in South Carolina and North Carolina. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these items and are allergic to the respective allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.