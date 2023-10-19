by

Wegmans Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit is being recalled because it contains egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Braga Fresh of Soledad, California.

The recalled product is Wegmans Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit that is packaged in an 8 ounce bag. It was sold from the refrigerated display cases in the produce department. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 77890 55911 6. The salad kit was available for purchase from October 14, 2023 through October 17, 2023. The best if used by date on the label is October 27, 2023, and the lot code is BFFS282B4. It was sold at Wegmans stores in these states: New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Delaware, and in Washington D.C.

Only this specific product, with the UPC number and lot code is subject to there’ll. The real does not apply to any other Wegmans Organic or Braga Fresh products.

The issue was discovered and the recall was triggered through an internal inventory reconciliation process. The company discovered that the label contains incorrect condiment ingredients.

If you purchased this product and you cannot eat egg, do not eat it. You can throw the salad kit away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.