Weis Quality Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream Recalled For Egg

Weis Quality Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream is being recalled because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Weis Markets Inc. of Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product is Weis Quality Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream that is packaged in 48 ounce round containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 041497-01194. As a precaution, the company is recalling all sell by dates of this product.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the product may contain trace amounts of egg because of a processing error on shared equipment.

If you purchased this Weis ice cream product and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time in the life cycle with no warning. Symptoms of an egg allergy can include a rash, hives, swelling, red eyes, wheezing, difficulty breathing, runny nose, stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms for the first time should see a doctor.