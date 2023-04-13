White Castle Chicken Sliders Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

White Castle Chicken Sliders are being recalled because they contain soy lecithin, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not on the label as required by law. The product packaging is incorrect. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to soy could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the product. Because this recall notice is on the FDA’s Enforcement page there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is White Castle System of Columbus, Ohio.

The recalled product is White Castle Chicken Slider Individual sandwiches that are packaged as two sandwiches. There are 16 sandwiches per case. The unit size is 5.68 ounces (161 grams). The code information on the product is: Batch Numbers CK278172K, CK278182K, CK278192K, CK278202K, and CK278212K; Lot Number WO0208102S10; the Product Number is 8298803826; and the Best By date is 07/02/23.

This product was sold only in vending machines, not at retail locations, in these states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume soy for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the sandwich away in a sealed package or double wrap it. Put it into a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. Or you can contact the vending machine owner to get information about how to get a refund.