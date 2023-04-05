White Cheddar Popped Water Lily Seeds Recalled For Milk

by

White Cheddar Popped Water Lily Seeds are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Karma Spices and Trading Company LLC of Walled Lake, Michigan.

The recalled product was sold at retail stores in Michigan and also online at the company’s web site. The recall was triggered when the company found that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not list “Contains: Milk” as a common allergen.

The recalled item is White Cheddar Cheese Popped Water Lily Seeds that are packaged in a tan colored 1.5 ounce standup pouch bag. The artwork includes these words on the front: “white cheddar cheese – Popped water lily seeds.” The best by date/lot number stickers include 051222, 082222, 111622, and 021323 and are on the back of the package. The UPC number for this product is 6 17201 89258 9.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.