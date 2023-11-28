Wine Country Gift Baskets Recalled For Undeclared Tree Nuts

by

Wine Country Gift Baskets are being voluntarily recalled because some of the packages of cookies in that basket that are labeled as Raspberry Creme Filled Cookies actually contain a hazelnut creme cookie. That means the product has undeclared hazelnuts. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Wine Country Gift Baskets.

The allergen statement on each individual cookie package does contain the allergen statement, “May Contain Traces of Peanuts, Hazelnuts, Almonds, Sesame, Sulphites.”

The recall is for the Raspberry Creme Filled Cookies in the gift baskets. The lot code for the Raspberry Creme Filled Cookie is #106052023. The baskets were shipped from August 29, 2023 to November 21, 2023. There is no issue with any of the other food in the gift basket. The Wine Country gift baskets and lot codes affected by this recall include:

#067 Believe Cookie, Cake and Brownie Collection: Gift lot code LC605975

#197 Gourmet Bakery Basket: Gift lot codes LC598713, LC605114 and LC607073

#342 Bakery Bonanza: Gift lot codes LC598715 and LC605960

#343 Brownie, Cookie & Cake Assortment: Gift lot codes LC598716, LC605961 and LC607074

#359 Brownie, Cookie & Cake Sleigh: Gift lot code LC602489

#373 Cookie, Brownie and Cake Winter Assortment: Gift lot code LC601586

#925 Bakery, Coffee & Cocoa Gift Collection: Gift lot codes LC597449 and LC600895

#926 Tis The Season Bakery Gift Box: Gift lot code LC601587

#927 Fresh Baked Cookie, Brownie and Cake Collection: Gift lot code LC601192

To make sure that this recalled item is in your basket, verify that it matches one of the numbers listed above. then look for a white label with black print on the bottom of the basket. The lot code will start with “LC” followed by six numbers.

If you gave this basket to someone, please let them know so they can check to see if they have the recalled product. If you are allergic to hazelnuts, or tree nuts, and have this package in your gift basket, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can.