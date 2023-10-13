Yarnell No Sugar Vanilla ice Cream Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Yarnell No Sugar Vanilla ice Cream is being recalled because it may contain undeclared egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Yarnell Operations of Searcy, Arkansas.

The ice cream was distributed to these stores: Walmart, Kroger, Harps, Edwards Food Giants, Hays, Mad Butchers, Cash Savers, Hometowns, Superlo, Shoppers Value, Town & Country Supermarket ,and G&W Foods in these states: Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

The recalled product is Yarnell’s Guilt Free No Sugar Added Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream that is packaged in a 48 ounce/1.5 quart round container. The package is white with a blue lid and a picture of the ice cream. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0-70905-48521-9.

These are the best by dates and lot number pairs that are included in this recall:

Best by 11/15/2024 and Lot number 3135

Best by 11/16/2024 and Lot number 3136

Best by 02/04/2025 and Lot number 3216

The best by dates are stamped on the bottom of the container. The recall was triggered when the company discovered during a label review that the product may contain egg.

If you purchased Yarnell No Sugar Vanilla ice Cream and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.