by

Yuxiang Aquatic Oyster Balls are being recalled in Canada because they may contain egg, gluten, and milk, three of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with celiac disease or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hong Dao Business Development Ltd.

The recalled product is Yuxiang Aquatic Shyster Balls that are packaged in a 200 gram plastic packages. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 841899007424. And the code on this product is 2023/02/22. They were sold at the retail level in British Columbia. The oyster balls are sold frozen.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. The CFIA is making sure that industry is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat egg, wheat (gluten) or milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.