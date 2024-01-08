Alert: Wild Fork Porcini Mushroom Risotto Bites May Have Sesame

by

A health alert has been issued for Wild Fork Porcini Mushroom Risotto Bites because they may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame who eats this product could have a severe reaction. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this product has been reported to the company to date. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available on the market.

The frozen risotto bites may actually contain hot dogs in puff pastry which were made with sesame. The product was made on April 11, 2023. The recalled product is 7.5 ounce cardboard packages that contain Wild Fork Porcini Mushroom Risotto Bites. The product has the lot code 101231 on the package. The best by date of 10/11/2024 and the establishment number are printed on the side of the box.

This item has the establishment number EST. 39896. There is no USDA mark of inspection. The risotto bites were shipped to retail locations in these states: California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a consumer complaint reporting that hot dogs in puff pastry were found inside a box labeled risotto bites. The FDA was told, and that agency notified FSIS.

The USDA thinks this product may be in consumers’ home freezers. If you did buy this product and you are allergic to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the risotto bites away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.