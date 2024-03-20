by

Big Brook Farm raw milk may contain Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to a Consumer Alert issued by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The farm is located at 6063 Weaver Road, Lee Center in Oneida County, New York.

A sample of Big Brook Farm raw milk that was collected by that agency tested positive. On March 13, 2024, the producer was notified about a preliminary positive test. On March 18, 2024, further testing confirmed the presence of the pathogen in the raw milk sample. The farm is now prohibited from selling raw milk until sampling indicates that the product is no longer contaminated.

If you bought any milk from Garrie A. Smith, doing business as Big Brook Farm, immediately dispose of it. If you pour the milk down your sink, sanitize your sink with a mild bleach solution, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

If you drank any of this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest. Most people will experience nausea and diarrhea. If the illness advances to the more serious form, patients will suffer from high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

The Consumer Alert added, “It is important to note that raw milk does not provide the protection of pasteurization. Pasteurization is a process that heats milk to a specific temperature for a specific amount of time. Pasteurization kills the bacteria responsible for numerous illnesses and diseases such as listeriosis, salmonellosis, campylobacteriosis, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, diphtheria, and brucellosis. Pasteurization of milk is recognized internationally as an effective means of preventing outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, including listeriosis.”