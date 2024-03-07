Castle Cotija and Shredded Cheese Recalled For Listeria

by

Castle Cotija and Shredded Cheese Blend are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date because the notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page. The recalling firm is Castle Importing of Fontana, California.

The recalled items were sold in these states: California, Ohio, Connecticut, Florida, Texas, Washington, and Illinois. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the recall notice.

The recalled items include Crumbled Cotija Net Wt. 5.6 lbs (300/0.3oz), Net Wt. 7.5 lbs (300/0.4 oz) Fontana, CA 92336 Plant #06-00333; Classic Castle Brand Crumbled Cotija Net Wt. 20 lbs, Net Wt. 5 lbs Fontana, CA 92336 Plant #06-00333; and Classic Castle Brand Grated Cotija Net Wt. 20 lbs, Net Wt. 5 lbs Fontana, CA 92336 Plant #06-00333

The code information for that item is: CASTLE CRUMBLED COTIJA 4/5LB 00791-24IN4/5-PH2 56006 Customer Lot # 23285 23285 23296 23306 23306 23317 23317 23338 23338 23338 23338 23349 23356 23356 23356 23360 23361 24011 24017 24017 24018 24018 24018 24031 24032 24922 CRUMBLED COTIJA 300/.3oz 00791-7LNRS300/.3oz-PH2 76002 Customer Lot # 23299 23300 23300 23304 23307 23313 23313 23320 23320 23333 23333 23342 23342 23347 23348 23349 23352 23352 23354 23355 23355 23356 23360 23361 24011 24012 24015 24016 24017 24022 24023 24024 24029 24030 24534 CRUMBLED COTIJA 300/.4oz 00791-7LNRS300/.4oz-PH2 76023 Customer Lot # 23333 23334 23361 23362 24012 24015 24015 24016 24026 24029 24029 24030 24031 24032 24033 CASTLE GRATED COTIJA 4/5 00650-7-24IN4/5 76036 Customer Lot # 23313 23320 23332 23333 23361 24017 24024 24030 CASTLE GRATED COTIJA 4/5lbs 00650-0-24IN4/5 76034 Customer Lot # 23293 23296 23355 23356 24011 24029 24030 24031 24032.

Also recalled is Classic Castle Shredded Three Cheese Blend Net Wt. 20 Lbs, Net Wt. 5 lbs. Fontana, CA 92336 Plant #06-00333. The numbers for this cheese are: CA SHR 3 CHS BLND 4/5lbs 00754-2-24IN4/5 70095 Customer Lot # 23290 23312 23325 23354 23354 23355 24003 24033.

If you purchased either of these items, do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund. Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens.

If you ate these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.