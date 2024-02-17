CK and Jacksons Sandwiches Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

by

CK and Jacksons Sandwiches are being recalled because they may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Capitol Distributing.

These sandwiches were distributed in the states of Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. They may have been sold at these convenience stores:

Buds Marketplace (Eagle, Idaho)

Wild Willy’s (Emmett, Idaho)

Valley Wide Stores (Idaho)

Ranch Market (Boise, Idaho)

EZ Mart (New Plymouth, Idaho)

Bud’s Chevron (Nampa, Idaho)

Vista Mart (Sparks, Nevada)

Silver State Food Mart (Reno, Nevada)

Santa Rosa Station (Winnemucca, Nevada)

Rye Patch Petroleum (Lovelock, Nevada)

McCarran Mart (Sparks, Nevada)

Boomtown Chevron (Verdi, Nevada)

Hangar 32 (Provo, Utah)

Extra Mart (Park City, Utah)

Extra Mile (Salt Lake City and Draper, Utah)

Jacksons Food Stores (Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington)

Potential cross contamination occurred when chicken salad on a croissant and egg sandwiches were prepared on the same surface as turkey and cheese sandwiches that did contain sesame. They were sold in convenience store coolers. The shelf life of the sandwiches, which were made fresh, is about nine days.

The recalled items include CK Turkey and Cheese Sandwich with UPC number 983644000141 and lot codes 24039, 24040,24043, and 24044; Jacksons Turkey and Cheese with UPC number 983642601562 and lot codes 24039, 24040, 24043, and 24044; and CK Egg Salad Sandwich with UPC number 983644000097 and lot codes 24039, 24040, 24043, and 24044.

Also recalled is Jacksons Egg Salad with UPC number 983642540991 and lot codes 24039, 24040, 24043, and 24044; CK Chicken Salad Sandwich on a croissant with UPC number 983644100032 and lot codes 24039, 24040, 24043, and 24044; and Jacksons Chicken Salad on a croissant with UPC number 983642541561 and lot codes 24039, 24040, 24043, and 24044. You can see pictures of the recalled sandwiches at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these CK and Jacksons sandwiches and are allergic to sesame, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.