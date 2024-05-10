D-LO’s Gourmet Pistachio Cheesecake Recalled For Allergens

by

D-LO’s Gourmet Pistachio Cheesecake is being recalled because it may contain wheat and soy, along with food dyes Yellow #5 and Blue #1 that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is D-lo’s Gourmet Cheesecake of Detroit, Michigan.

The recalled product was sold in the state of Michigan at the retail level. The recalled item is D-LO’s Delightful Gourmet Cheesecake in Pistachio flavor. The product is packaged in a clear plastic container with a hinged lid that weighs 142 grams. The package is a single serve product. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 60007 40398 9. The cheesecake is also packaged in a clear plastic container that weighs 678 grams and contains six servings. The UPC number for that item is 8 60007 40395 8. The best by date for both products is 04/09/2024.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to the allergens listed, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.