Daily Veggies Enoki Mushrooms Are Recalled For Listeria

by

Daily Veggies Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is New Age International of Brooklyn, New York.

The mushrooms were sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled product is Daily Veggies Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram, clear plastic package with a green and yellow label and black printing. The mushrooms are a product of Korea. The UPC number that is stamped on the back label is 8809159458890 .

The recall was triggered when a sample of the mushrooms was collected from a store in Baltimore, Maryland and analyzed by the State of Maryland Department of Health Laboratory. The presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria was found in the package.

If you purchased this product, do noe eat these mushrooms, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.