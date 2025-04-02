Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Recalled For Soy, Wheat, Peanuts

by

Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing is being recalled because it may contain soy, wheat, sesame, and peanuts, four of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if this eat this product. No illnesses or complaints have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fresh Creative Foods.

This product was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores in these states: Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia, and in Washington D.C.

The recalled product is Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing that is packaged in a 12 ounce glass bottle. The bottle has a red label with white script of the product name and a black safety seal wrapping on the lid. The dressing has a use by date of 05/27/2025. The product was produced at a regional facility.

If you bought this item and you are allergic to peanuts, soy, sesame, or wheat, or have celiac disease, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.