FDA Investigating One Salmonella and Four Listeria Outbreaks

The FDA is investigating one Salmonella outbreak and four Listeria outbreaks, according to an update on their CORE Investigation Outbreak Table. Four of the five outbreaks are unsolved. And one Salmonella outbreak ended.

The Salmonella outbreak that was linked to recalled Sweet Cream mini pastries has ended, with at least 18 people sick in seven states. States with patients include California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The CDC never released any information about this outbreak.

The Listeria outbreak that is solved is linked to recalled Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco supplemental shakes. There are at least 36 people sick in this outbreak. Most of the patients lived in long term care facilities or were hospitalized when they got sick. And 12 people have died. The case count by state is: Alabama (1), California (4), Colorado (1), Connecticut (2), Florida (2), Illinois (2), Indiana (3), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), North Carolina (2), Nevada (1), New York (3), Ohio (1), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (5), Washington (1), and West Virginia (1). The patient age range is from 43 to 101 years. The people who died lived in California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

For the second of the four Listeria outbreaks, the FDA has initiated an inspection. Sampling has also been initiated. There are 28 people sick in this outbreak.

For the third Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, the case count remains at three sick. The FDA has initiated traceback, inspected a facility, and sampled product.

For the fourth Listeria outbreak, which has sickened at least 36 people, the FDA has initiated traceback, inspected a facility, and sampled product.

Finally, for the unsolved Salmonella Newport outbreak, which has sickened at least 33 people, the FDA has only initiated traceback.