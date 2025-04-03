by

Walker’s Wine Pumpkin Juice is being recalled for possible botulism contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Walker’s Wine Juice LLC of Forestville, New York.

This product was sold at the Walker’s Wine Juice retail store in New York. It was also distributed directly by Walker’s to a limited number of commercial wineries in these states: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

A tiny amount of botulism poison is enough to kill someone. Symptoms of botulism pointing include weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking and swallowing. Paralysis follows, going down the body in a parallel motion. Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to seek immediate medical attention.

The recalled product is Walker’s Wine Pumpkin Juice that is packaged in 2.5-gallon bag in boxes and 5-gallon hot packs that are labeled “pumpkin”; All lots are subject to the recall. In addition, 30-, 60-, and 275-gallon bulk containers are tagged “pumpkin”; All lots are included in this recall. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the recall notice.

The potential contamination was discovered after and inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors found that the pumpkin juice pH was too high to be processed per Walker’s “hot fill” schedule process. Inspectors said that no adequate all step was used to address the possibility of this hazard.

If you purchased this product do not consume it and do not sell it or serve it to others. You should contact Walker’s Wine Juice to learn about appropriate disposal of the remaining product and reimbursement.