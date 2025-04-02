NFH Iron Dietary Supplements Recalled For Poisoning Risk

by

NFH Iron Dietary Supplements are being recalled for poisoning risk because the bottles violate the federal requirement for child resistant packaging. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Nutritional Fundamentals for Health (doing business as NFH) of Canada.

The recalled dietary supplements are NFH Iron SAP, NFH Heme Iron SAP and NFH Prenatal SAP supplements. They contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging is not child-resistant, which pose a risk of poisoning. About 17,660 bottles of this product are included in this recall.

The recalled products include Iron SAP, which is Iron Glycinate, in 80 capsules and 12 capsules bottles. Also recalled is Heme Iron SAP (Porcine), which is sold in 60 capsules bottles. Finally, Prenatal SAP, which is a multivitamin, is included in this recall. It is sold in 180 capsules bottles. You can see the long list of date codes for these products at the Consumer Safety Protection web site. And you can see pictures of all of the recalled products at that site.

These products were sold at multiple naturopathic/homeopathic clinics nationwide, at A Woman’s Time and Doctor Supplement stores, and online at WholescriptsInc.com and Natural Partners (Fullscript.com) from March 2022 through December 2024 for between $20 and $95, depending on the product and the package size.

If you bought these items, make sure you keep them away from children. Contact NFH for information on how to obtain a free replacement child-resistant bottle. The replacement is only for the bottle.