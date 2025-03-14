Cinnabon Coffee Creamer Recalled With Illnesses Reported

by

Cinnabon Coffee Creamer and Hazelnut International Coffee Creamer are being recalled for complaints of spoilage with illnesses reported. Because this recall notice was posted on the Enforcement Reports page and not the FDA’s regular recall page, there is no information about the illnesses, such as how many patients there are, the illness onset dates, patient age ranges, or if anyone has been hospitalized.

There is also no information on what the pathogen may be that is making people sick. The recalling firm is Danone Wave of Louisville, Colorado. No pictures of the products were provided.

These products were shipped to the following states and sold at the retail level: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The recalled products include CINNABON CLASSIC CINNAMON ROLL INTERNATIONAL delight COFFEE CREAMER that is sold in a 32 ounce (1 quart) container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 41271 01993 3 and the BEST BY date and code is 03 JUL 2025 51-4114 R-S

Also recalled is HAZELNUT INTERNATIONAL delight COFFEE CREAMER that is also packaged in a 32 ounce (1 quart) 32 container. The UPC number for this product is 0 41271 02565 2, and the best date date and code is BEST BY 02 JUL 2025 51-4114 R-S.

If you bought either of these items, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.