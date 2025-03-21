Sweet Cream Pastries Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 18 Sick

by

The Sweet Cream pastries Salmonella outbreak has ended with 18 sick in seven states, according to the FDA. The CDC did not release any information about this outbreak, so we do not know the patient age range or how many people are sick in each state. An outbreak linked to the same product sickened at least 79 people in Canada.

The outbreak was last updated on February 6, 2025. The number of patients has remained the same. States with patients include California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The last illness onset date was December 26, 2024.

The pastries, which were imported from Italy, with best by dates from June 17, 2025 through November 15, 2025, were recalled. Food service customers who bought the pastries were contacted by the distributing firms.

Of the 12 people who gave information to investigators, one person has been hospitalized. No deaths were reported. Of the seven people interviewed, five, or 71%, said they ate pastries before getting sick.

Under the Laboratory Flexible Funding Model (LFFM) program, the Communicable Disease Service within the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH), collaborated with the City of Paterson Division of Health and the Public Health and Environmental Laboratories to collect and analyze Sweet Cream mini pastry samples from a warehouse that received the recalled product. Three samples tested positive for Salmonella were tested with whole genome sequencing (WGS). Those samples are a match to the outbreak strain.

The FDA has added Mini Patisserie Ready to Eat pastries from the manufacturer, Sweet Cream S.R.L.S. to the Red List of Import Alert #99-19. FDA field staff can detain shipments of these pastries without physical examination.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection can start anywhere from 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated by the pathogen. Most people suffer from fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you ate these pastries and were sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. There are long term complications that can happen with this infection even after complete recovery. You may be part of this Sweet Cream pastries Salmonella outbreak.