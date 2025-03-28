Possible Outbreak at Banchetti By Rizzo’s Hall in Amherst, NY

by

There is a possible illness outbreak at Banchetti By Rizzo’s banquet hall in Amherst, New York, according to news reports and the Erie County Department of Health. “Several cases” have been reported after an event, which was not named. The information provided does not give a case count, illness onset dates, the ages of the patients, or if anyone has been hospitalized.

WGRZ copied the statement issued by the Health Department on March 26, 2025: “Our department has received calls from people who experienced GI (gastrointestinal) symptoms after a recent event at this facility. Our epidemiology office and division of environmental health routinely investigate reports of possible food-borne illness. We are investigating to determine if these reports of illness are linked to a food-borne illness and if there is a risk of ongoing transmission.

“Common GI symptoms from foodborne pathogens include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain, and typically resolve within 12 to 48 hours. People with GI symptoms should drink sweetened fluids without alcohol or caffeine, and seek medical advice if they become severely dehydrated.