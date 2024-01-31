Delorio Foods Cafe Pizza Dough Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Delorio Foods Cafe Pizza Dough Sheet is being recalled because it contains foreign material in the form of pieces of a conveyor belt. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. Because this recall notice is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not on the usual recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is DeIorio Foods, Inc. of Utica, New York.

The recalled product is Delorio Foods Cafe Pizza Dough Sheets that are sold frozen. There are 510 cases of this product included in this recall. Each case contains 21 24-ounce, 14-inch diameter frozen flat pizza doughs. The best if used by date that is stamped on the product label is 02/16/2024. Batches L1 B051 through L1 B074 are included in this recall. The pizza dough was sold in these states: California, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, at the retail level.

Please check your freezer to see if you have this product in your home. If you did buy it, do not use it. You can throw the pizza dough away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.