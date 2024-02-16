Don Novo Ready to Eat Meats Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Don Novo ready to eat meats are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Don Novo & Son of Miami, Florida.

These Don Novo ready to eat meat products were produced on December 21, 2023. They include:

1 pound shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo CHORIZO FULLY COOKED” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

1 pound shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo COSTILLAS AHUMADAS SMOKED PORK RIBS” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 on the package.

12 pound shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo JAMON DULCE SWEET COOKED HAM AND WATER PRODUCTS” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 stamped on the package.

5.4 pound to 5.5 pound shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo MORTADELLA CUBANA CUBAN BRAND MORTADELA” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 on the package.

1.5 pound shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo LOMO AHUMADO SMOKED PORK LOIN” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 stamped on the package.

These items have the establishment number EST. 34257 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Florida. FSIS was notified that a sample collected by a state public health partner tested positive for the pathogen. You can see pictures of the recalled meats at the USDA web site.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the net 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.