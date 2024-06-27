Feve Artisan Chocolatier Cocoa Nibs Recalled For Hazelnuts

by

Feve Artisan Chocolatier Cocoa Nibs + Dandelion Chocolate Cocoa Nibs are being recalled because they may contain hazelnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to hazelnuts could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firms are Feve Artisan Chocolatier and Dandelion Chocolate.

The product is a collaboration between the two companies. It was sold by Dandelion at their retail stores in San Francisco and Las Vegas, and through the company’s website

The recalled product is Feve Artisan Chocolatier x Dandelion Chocolate Chocolate-Covered Cocoa Nibs that are packaged in a 4 ounce black box with gold printing. The batch code for this item is FNDHI4C4, and the expiration date is 3/14/2025, identified by a small white rectangular sticker on the bottom of the box.

No other lot codes or company products are included in this recall. If you purchased this product and are allergic to hazelnuts, do not eat it. You can throw the Feve Artisan Chocolatier Cocoa Nibs away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.