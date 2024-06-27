Aldi Chocolate Chip Muffins Recalled For Undeclared Walnuts

by

Aldi Chocolate Chip Muffins are being recalled because they may contain undeclared walnuts, or tree nuts. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have ben reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is PGF Brands of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The recalled product is Aldi Bakesh0p Chocolate Chip Muffins in a 4 count clear clamshell package. The label is red, with chocolate chips on it. The muffins were distributed nationwide in Aldi retail stores. The lot number, NF1 142Y, is stamped on the top of the container. The UPC number, 4099100048278, is printed on the label as well.

The recall was triggered when the company found that walnut-containing product was sold in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

If you purchased these Aldi Chocolate Chip Muffins with that lot number and UPC number and are allergic to walnuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them, so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the Aldi store where you bought them for a full refund.