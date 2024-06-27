Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Illnesses Increase to 39

by

The Diamond Shruumz Chocolate illnesses have increased to 39 sick, with 23 of those patients hospitalized. The patients live in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The FDA, America’s Poison Centers, and state and local partners, in collaboration with the CDC, are investigating these illnesses.

The FDA has been in contact with the company, which has so far refused to initiate a recall. The illnesses are associated with eating Diamond Shruumz brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, and Gummies.

The products are Microdosing Chocolate Bars, Infused Cones, and Micro Dose and Macro Dose Gummies. Patients have been experiencing a variety of severe symptoms such as seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting after eating these products.

FDA and state partners have collected multiple samples of these products for testing and analysis. Additional sample analysis is ongoing, but as of June 25, 2024, test results for two individual chocolate bars have identified the presence of the following:

Diamond Shruumz Dark Chocolate Bar 4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (4-acetoxy-DMT, also known as O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin) desmethoxyyangonin dihydrokavain kavain

Diamond Shruumz Birthday Cake Chocolate Bar 4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (4-acetoxy-DMT, also known as O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin)



There may be variability in test results across the products with different formulations as well as variability across lots and batches of the same product. The CDC and FDA medical officers are interpreting these test results to understand the health risks of ingesting these chemicals and to determine the appropriate next steps.

For now, no one should consume these Diamond Shruumz products. They are available for purchase online and in person at a variety of retail locations nationwide including smoke/vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC).

If you have become ill after eating these products, contact your healthcare provider or call the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222.