Getallfun High Powered Magnetic Ball Sets Recalled For Hazard

Getallfun High Powered Magnetic Ball Sets are being recalled for a serious ingestion hazard. The sets do not comply with mandatory federal toy regulation for these types of products because they contain one of more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are too strong. The retailer is Getallfun of Aurora, Illinois. The magnets were manufactured in China.

When high powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or another metal object in the GI tract, and become lodged. This can cause intestinal perforations, twisting, or blockage, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

No injuries or incidents have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. But the CPSC estimates that 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency rooms from 2017 through 2021.

The magnet sets were sold at Getallfun’s store in Aurora, Illinois, and online at the company’s website from May 2021 through October 2023 for about $20. About 1,140 units of this product are included in this recall. The recalled product is Getallfun High Powered Magnetic Sets in the form of 216 piece 5 millimeter magnet balls.

The remedy is a refund. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnets and take them away from children. Contact Getallfun to get a prepaid label to return the recalled magnet sets. When the company receives the recalled item, consumers will receive a full refund. The company is notifying all known purchasers directly.