Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews Recalled For Allergens

Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews are being recalled because they may contain the allergens milk and coconut (tree nuts) that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these nuts. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is John B. Sanfilippo & Sons of Elgin, Illinois.

This product was sold at select Walmart stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. This item was also sold at Walmart.com.

The recalled product is Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews that are packaged in an 8.25 ounce plastic can with a blue wrap around label. The best if used by date that is on the bottom of the can is July 08 2025 GH2. And the UPC number on the label is 078742133348.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume coconut and/or milk, do not eat it. You can throw the nuts away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.