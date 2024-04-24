Great Value Strawberry Creme Sandwich Cookies Recalled

by

Great Value Strawberry Creme Sandwich Cookies are being recalled because they may contain foreign material in the form of plastic pieces. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. There is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date because this recall announcement was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Shearer’s Foods of Massillon, Ohio.

These cookies were sold at the retail level in the state of Oklahoma. The recalled product is Great Value Twist & Shout Strawberry Creme Sandwich Cookies. The cookies are packaged in a 15.35 ounce box. The box contains film wrapped trays of stacked cookies. There are 12 boxes of the cookies per case.

The best if used by date for this item is September 11, 2024. And the code is CB03.

If you purchased these Great Value Strawberry Creme Sandwich Cookies with that best by date, do not eat them. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.