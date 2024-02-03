Hearty Acquisitions Tomato Basil Rice Soup Recalled For Soy

by

Hearty Acquisitions Tomato Basil Rice Soup is being recalled because it may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Hearty Acquisitions Inc. of Brooklyn, New York.

The recalled product may actually contain Butternut Squash Bisque, which was made with soy. This item was sold in the state of New York to these stores: Food Garden Market, Windsor Market, Lincoln Market, and Food Universe. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled item is Hearty Acquisitions Tomato Basil with Rice Soup that is packaged in 16 ounce clear plastic containers. The expiration date for this product is 3/22/2024. And the lot number of 03222024, along with the UPC number 635508547872 are stamped on the top side lid.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the Butternut Squash Bisque was distributed in the Tomato Basil with Rice package. The problem was caused by mislabeling of the product during the boxing process.

If you bought this product in that package size, and with that expiration date, lot number, and UPC number, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.