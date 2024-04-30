HEB Creamy Creations Ice Cream Recalled For Foreign Material

by

HEB Creamy Creations Ice Cream Cups in the 3-ounce size are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal pieces. This poses a tooth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is HEB.

These items were distributed to all HEB stores in Texas and Mexico and Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda stores. The recalled products include 3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations Chocolate Ice Cream in a 12 pack. The UPC number for this item is 4122062948, and the code dates that are stamped on the label are 9/6/2024, 9/7/2024, 9/8/2024, 9/9/2024, 9/10/2024, 9/11/2024, 9/13/2024, and 9/14/2024.

Also recalled is 3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations Ice Cream Lime/Orange Combo that is also in a 12 pack. The UPC number for this item is 4122081930. And the code dates are 8/31/2024, 9/1/2024, 9/2/2024, and 9/3/2024. Finally, 3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations Ice Cream Homemade/Chocolate Combo, also in a 12 pack, is included in this recall. The UPC number for that product is 4122081931, and the code dates are 9/11/2024, 9/12/2024, 9/13/2024, 9/14/2024, 9/15/2024, 9/16/2024, 9/17/2024, 9/18/2024, 9/19/2024, 9/20/2024, and 9/21/2024.

The UPC number and code dates are on the back of the product’s outer bag, not on the individual cups. No picture sof the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

All product related to this recall has been removed from store shelves. If you did buy any of these items with those UPC numbers and code dates, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.