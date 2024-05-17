Jalapeños Recalled For Glass Particles In the Cans

by

Jalapeños are being recalled because there may be foreign material contamination in the cans, in the form of glass pieces. This poses a tooth injury, esophagus injury, and choking hazard. Because this recall notice wasn’t posted on the regular FDA web site, but on the Enforcement Reports page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company. The recalling firm is M C McLane International of Houston, Texas.

The canned jalapeños were sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Jalapeños that are packaged in 16 ounce cans. There are six cans per case. About 2991 cases of these canned jalapeños are included in this recall. The manufactured date is 6/8/2023, the item number is 7245444, and the lot number is 1305/1377.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You an throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.