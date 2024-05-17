S&S Frozen Cup Saimin Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

S&S Frozen Cup Saimin is being recalled because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Sun Noodle of Honolulu, Hawaii.

This frozen product is sold in ready to heat cups as noodles with a separate fish cake that contains the egg allergen. During Sun Noodle’s routine quality checks, the validation of supplier ingredients showed the use of egg white powder that wasn’t on the labeling of the final product.

The recalled product was sold in these locations: throughout Hawaii; in Fairfield, California; Sacramento, California; San Fransisco, California; El Cerrito, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Reno, Nevada; Provo, Utah; and St. George, Utah at the retail level. The recalled product is S&S Frozen Cup Saimin – Noodles with Soup and Garnishes. The UPC numbers for this item are 085315089056 and 085315089070.

The lot codes are: Year 2023: Lot codes 1623129 – 1623365 (May 9th, 2023 – December 31st, 2023) Year 2024: Lot codes 1624001 – 1624129 (January 1st, 2024 – May 8th, 2024). The only affected lot codes will be increments between 1623129 – 1623365 or 1624001 – 1624129. The lot code can be found on the lid on the top of each S&S Saimin cup.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat eggs, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.