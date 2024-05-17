by

Illnesses associated with Coho Cafe in Issaquah, Washington have been reported by the King County Department of Health. At least six people were sickened. there were no hospitalizations. That restaurant is located at 6130 East Lake Sammamish Parkway SE A in Issaquah.

The meal date range is from March 11, 2024 to April 5, 2024. The illness onset date range is from March 12, 204 to April 6, 2024. The current inspection rating for the restaurant is good.

Public Health started an outbreak investigation into illnesses associated with Coho Cafe and did not find a specific food or drink item that may have caused the illnesses. This outbreak appears to be over. Everyone who was sickened developed symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness, including vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and chills. Public Health did not identify any sick staff at the restaurant.

The restaurant was inspected on March 27, 2024. Officials told the management to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the facility because norovirus was suspected, which is a very common cause of foodborne illness. The restaurant’s practices for letting staff return to work after they are sick was also reviewed. Staff must wait at least 48 hours after norovirus symptoms stop to return to work.

Inspectors did observe an employee putting on gloves before washing his hands, which is a potential risk factor. Proper hand washing was discussed with staff. Prevention measures, including proper handwashing, preventing bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, and appropriate cleaning and disinfection, were provided.

The restaurant was revisited on April 10, 2024, and inspectors found that appropriate cleaning and disinfection had been completed. Correct handwashing procedures were in place.

Another report of sick people was received after that, so the restaurant was visited again on April 24, 204. All staff were interviewed about symptoms of illness. A second round of deep cleaning and disinfection and an update of staff illness policy were conducted to meet food code requirements.