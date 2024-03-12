Jen’s Breakfast Burritos Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Jen’s Breakfast Burritos are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Jen’s Breakfast Burritos of Auburn, Washington.

The ready to eat breakfast burrito items were produced on February 29, 2024. They include:

7 ounce individual wax paper packages containing “Smoked Bacon Breakfast Burrito” with lot code 060-1 on a sticker on the back of the package.

7 ounce individual wax paper packages containing “Ham Breakfast Burrito” with lot code 060-2 on a sticker on the back.

7 ounce individual wax paper packages containing “Seasoned Pork Breakfast Burrito” with lot code 060-3 on a sticker on the back of the package.

These items all have the establishment number EST. 1826 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to “to-go” kiosk locations in Washington. You can see pictures of the product labels at the USDA web site.

The recall was triggered when FSIS performed routine testing and the results indicated that the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, severe headache, stiff neck, confusion, and loss of balance that is sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other GI symptoms.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check your kitchen to make sure you didn’t buy these products. If you did buy them, do not eat them, even if you plan to reheat them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the burritos away in a secure trash can or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these burritos, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.