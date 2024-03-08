Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa Turkey Sausage Recalled For Rubber

by

Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa Turkey Sausage is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of rubber. This poses a choking hazard. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of the product. The recalling firm is Salm Partners of Denmark, Wisconsin.

About 35,430 pounds of this sausage is included in this recall. The sausage items were produced between October 30 and October 31, 2023. The recalled item is 12 ounce vacuum-packed packages that contain a single pieces of Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa Turkey Sausage. The best by dates for this item that are printed on the side of the packaging are 05/17/24 and 05/18/24.

The sausage has the establishment number “P-32009” that is printed on the side of the packaging. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the firm received complaints from consumers about finding pieces of rubber in the ready to eat Johnsonville sausage.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check your fridge and freezer to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the sausage away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.