Kroger Apple Walnut Chicken Salad Recalled For Wheat

Kroger Apple Walnut Chicken Salad is being recalled because it may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with he consumption of this salad. The recalling firm is Taylor Farms Pacific of Tracy, California.

The recalled ready to eat salad was produced from February 28, 2024 through March 9, 2024. About 19,976 pounds of salad are included in this recall.

The recalled item is Kroger Apple Walnut Chicken Salad Kit for One. The use by dates are from 03/12/24 through 03/22/24. The lot codes on the label are TFPM059B41, TFPM060B41, TFPM061A41, TFPM062A41, TFPM063B41, TFPM064A41, TFPM064B41, TFPM065A41, TFPM066A41, TFPM067A41, TFPM068A41, TFPM069B42, and TFPM071A41.

This salad has the establishment number P-34013″ that is stamped below the use by date inside the USDA mark of inspection. The salads were shipped to retail outlets in these states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The recall was triggered when the company conducted a routine quality assurance check of insgredient labels. The establishment then notified FSIS that the allergen was not on the label.

If you purchased this salad and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.