Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream Recalled For Peanuts

Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Byrne Dairy of Syracuse, New York.

This ice cream was sold in retail stores in upstate New York. The recalled ice cream is packaged in 1/2 gallon cardboard containers that are printed with “Byrne Dairy Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream,” with “Last Date of Sale: 10/4/2024” that is printed on the side of the carton. The recall is for no more than 250 half gallon containers.

A consumer complaint about detecting peanut butter in the product triggered the complaint. As a result of a manufacturing error, the ice cream may contain peanut butter.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.