Monster Green Energy Drink Recalled For Foreign Material

Monster Energy brand Monster Green Energy Drink is being recalled in Canada for possible foreign material contamination. The product may contain pieces of film from delamitation of the can coating. This can pose a choking hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Monster Energy Canada Ltd.

The product was sold at the retail level nationally. The recalled product is Monster Energy brand Monster Green Energy Drink that is packaged in 473 milliliter containers. The codes for this recalled product, which are the expiration dates, that are stamped on the can are SE2225RD, SE1525RD, and OC1325RD. The UPC number for the item that is printed on the product can is 0 70847 81119 0. No pictures of the recalled product were included in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not drink it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it. If you do, wrap the cans so they are not identifiable. You can also take the drink back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.