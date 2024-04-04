Nordic Naturals Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid Recalled

by

Nordic Naturals Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid is being recalled because it contains elevated levels of vitamin D3. Depending on the levels of vitamin D3 in the product, this can cause health problems in infants if it is a super potent dose. This recall notice is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Nordic Naturals of Watsonville, California.

Because vitamin D is a fat soluble vitamin, it can accumulate in the body and excess levels are not excreted in urine. Symptoms of elevated vitamin D levels in infants can lead to vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, frequent urination, and inability to thrive.

This recalled dietary supplement was distributed to 79 consignees, including retailers, distributors, and consumers. The number of people who bought this product through Amazon are unknown. The vitamin was distributed to US distributors in these states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina. North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont and Wisconsin, and in Washington DC. Additionally, it was sold to foreign customers in the countries of Dubai and Kenya

The recalled product is Nordic Naturals Baby’s Vitamin D3 liquid 400 IU that is packaged in a 0.76 ounce glass bottle. The lot number is 234909. About 5,564 bottles of this supplement are included in this recall.

If you purchased this product, do not give it to your child. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.