Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa Recalled For Bone Fragments

Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa is being recalled because the product may contain foreign material in the form of bone fragments. This poses a choking, mouth injury, and GI trace injury hazard. One report of a minor oral injury has been received by the company. The recalling firm is Salm Partners of Denmark, Wisconsin.

About 133,039 pounds of this ready to eat product are included in this recall. The kielbasa was produced on October 27 and October 30, 2023. The recalled product is 13 ounce plastic vacuum-sealed packages that contain Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa. The use by dates that are printed on the product package are USE BY APR 24 24 or USE BY APR 27 24.

The kielbasa has the establishment number P-32009 that is printed along with the use by date on the front of the package. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall was triggered when the firm received consumer complaints that pieces of bone were found in the product. Other than the one report of a minor oral injury, there have been no more reports of injury received to date.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check your fridge and freezer carefully to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the kielbasa away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.