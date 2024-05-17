Recall of Frigidaire and Kenmore Electric Ranges Reannounced

by

The recall of Frigidaire and Kenmore Electric Ranges in August 2009 has been reannounced because there have been more reports of fires and injuries since the first notice. Electrolux has received at least 212 reports of the ranges behaving erratically, including 14 reports of fires and eight reports of injuries involving burns to the hands or arms, as well as smoke inhalation. The manufacturer is Electrolux Home Products of Charlotte, North Carolina. The ranges were manufactured in the United States.

The recall is for Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges. The smooth-top electric ranges have rear panel rotary knobs and digital displays. They were sold in the following colors: white, bisque, black and stainless steel. The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are located on the frame of the drawer at the bottom of the unit when the drawer is opened. You can see the long list of model numbers of the recalled appliances at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

The serial number range for the Frigidaire products is from VF122xxxxx to VF936xxxxx. The serial number range for the Kenmore product is from VF122xxxxx to VF334xxxxx. About 203,000 ranges are included in this recall.

Depending on the model, the surface heating elements can turn on spontaneously without being switched on, fail to turn off after being switched off, or heat to different temperatures than selected. This poses a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

To participate in this recall, contact Electrolux for steps to avoid a burn injury. Do not leave anything on the range when it is not in use. If the range is repairable, a free inspection and repair will be scheduled. If the range cannot be fixed, consumers will receive a refund in the form of a $50 electronic gift care and reimbursement of up to $60 for the haul-away fee once proof of purchase of a new range and haul-away fee have been supplied.