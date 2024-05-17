Happy Farms Cream Cheese Spread Recalled For Salmonella

by

Happy Farms Cream Cheese Spread sold at ALDI stores is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been rerooted in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is ALDI in cooperation with Schreiber Foods Inc.

The recalled products were sold at select ALDI stores in these states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Whipped Cream Cheese Spread that is packaged in 8 ounce cups. The UPC number is 4099100101881, and the sell by dates stamped on the label are 8/30/2024, 8/31/2024, 9/01/2024, 9/03/2o24, and 9/04/2024. Also recalled is Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread that is also packaged in 8 ounce cups. The UPC number for that product is 4099100101751, and the sell by dates are 9/13/2024 and 9/22/2024.

Cream Cheese Spread, in 8 ounce cups, is included in this recall. The UPC number for that item is 4099100101737, and the sell by dates are 9/01/2024, 9/08/2024, and 9/15/2024. Finally, Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread is included in this recall. It is packaged in 8 ounce cups, with UPC number 4099100101744 and sell by dates 9/08/2024 and 9/15/2024.

If you purchased any of these Happy Farms Cream Cheese Spreads, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.