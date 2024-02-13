Sprouts Stores Recalls Chicken Street Taco Kits For Listeria

by

Sprouts Stores is recalling Chicken Street Taco Meal Kits for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. It contains dairy products manufactured by Rizo-Lopez Foods that have been recalled in relation to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firms are Rizo-Lopez Foods and Fresh Creations Foods.

The kit was sold at Sprouts stores in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The recalled product is Chicken Street Taco Meal Kit that is packaged in an approximate 1.5 pound black plastic tray. The kit makes six tacos. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 205916414990. And the best by date range is from 11/29/2023 to 3/4/2024.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can take it back to the Sprouts store where you bought it, or you can throw it away in a secure garbage can so other people can’t access it.

After you discard this kit, clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this item.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.