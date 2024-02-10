FDA: Deadly Rizo Lopez Cheese Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak

by

The FDA weighs in on the deadly Rizo Lopez cheese Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. There are at least 26 patients in 11 states. Twenty-three of those patients have been hospitalized, and two people, one who lived in California and one who lived in Texas, have sadly died.

The patient case count by state is: Arizona (4), California (8), Colorado (4), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Oregon (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (2), and Washington (1). The patient age range is from less than one to 88 years. Illness onset dates range from June 15, 2014 to December 10, 2023. That is an extraordinary long illness onset date range, but this is often the case with listeriosis outbreaks.

Many secondary recalls have been issued, for products made with recalled Rizo-Lopez products. Rizo-Lopez recalled all of its dairy products on February 6, 2024, in the wake of this outbreak. The original recall, for Rizo Lopez Cotija cheese, was issued on January 11, 2024. The brand names of the recalled products include Bright Farms, Campesino, Casa Cardenas, Dole, Don Francisco, Don Pancho, Dos Ranchitos, El Huache, Food City, Fresh Express, H-E-B, La Ordena, Marketside, President’s Choice, Ready Pac Bistro, Rio Grande, Rizo Bros, Rojos, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Tio Francisco, Trader Joe’s, and 365 Whole Foods Market. A full table of the recalled foods is available at the FDA web site.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by the pathogen, can take up to 70 days to manifest. Most people suffer from nausea and diarrhea. If the infection progressed to the more serious form, patients experience high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches. People most at risk for serious complications from this infection include the elderly, the very young, pregnant people, people with compromised immune systems, and those with chronic illness such as diabetes.

Please look at all of the recalled products carefully. If you bought any, discard them immediately. If you ate any of the recalled products and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Rizo Lopez cheese Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.