The Farmers Creamery Milk Products Recalled For Improper Tests

The Farmers Creamery milk products are being recalled for improper antibiotic testing, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The incoming raw milk was not properly tested for drug residues before production, as outlined in The Pasteurized Milk Ordinance. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. Anyone who has Beta-lactam allergies or who is immunocompromised is at risk. The recalling firm is The Farmers Creamery located at 50 West Kittle Road in Mio, Michigan.

The recalled Farmers Creamery milk products are packaged in glass and plastic bottles and bags. The recalled items include Fluid Whole Milk, Fluid 2% Milk, Fluid Skim Milk, Fluid Chocolate Milk, Fluid Moo-Cacino Milk, Fluid Salted Caramel Milk, Fluid Heavy Cream, Fluid Half & Half, and cheese curds of all varieties including: Smoked Cheese Curds, Chive Cheese Curds, Cajun Cheese Curds, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Dill Cheese Curds, and Horseradish Cheese Curds.

These items all have “The Farmers Creamery 26-034” stamped on the label. The lot codes for the fluid products are “Sell by 3.28” and “Sell by 3.30.” The lot code for the cheese curds is “Sell by 5/13/24.” These products were distributed in Michigan.

If you bought any of these recalled products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.