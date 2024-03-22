The Farmers’ Creamery Yogurt Recalled For Pasteurization Issues

by

The Farmers’ Creamery Yogurt, packaged as European Food Factory Grass Fed Plain Yogurt, is being recalled for potential improper pasteurization, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is The Farmers Creamery, located at 50 West Kittle Road in Mio, Michigan.

Pasteurization is the process of heating milk to a specific temperature for a short period of time to destroy pathogens such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria monocytogenes. Unpasteurized dairy products can be a significant health risk to people in high risk groups, such as the very young, the elderly, and anyone who is immunocompromised.

The recalled product is The Farmers Creamery Yogurt, European Food Factory’s Plain Yogurt. The item can be identified by “European Food Factory 100% Grass Fed A2/A2 MOOMOO Grade A Plain Yogurt” that is printed on the label. The lot code for the this item is identified by “Sell By 4-8.”

The creamery has arranged for return/pick up of all recalled products. Retailers and distributors who have the recalled yogurt should pull it from shelves for return to European Food Factory in Livonia, Michigan.

If you purchased this yogurt, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.