Trader Joe’s Chicken Soup Dumplings Recalled For Plastic Pieces

by

Trader Joe’s Chicken Soup Dumplings are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of hard plastic pieces from a permanent marker pen. This poses a tooth injury and choking hazard. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation of Beaumont, California.

The product is dumplings that are filled with chicken soup. The recalled product was sold at Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide. The dumplings were produced on December 7, 2023.

The recalled item is 6 ounce boxes with plastic trays that hold six pieces of Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings. The lot codes that are printed on the side of the box are 03.07.25.C1-1 and 03.07.25.C1-2.

This item has the establishment number P-46009 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the box. The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the company received complaints from consumers stating that they found hard plastic inside the dumplings.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ home freezers. If you purchased this item, do not eat it. You can throw the dumplings away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.