Wegmans Harissa Hummus Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

by

Wegmans Harissa Hummus Topped With Harissa is being recalled because it may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Summer Fresh Salads of Woodbridge, Ontario, in Canada.

The recalled product was sold in Wegmans stores in these states: Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, and was also sold in Washington D.C. The product was available from January 29, 2024 to February 2, 2024.

The recalled item is Wegmans Harissa Hummus Topped With Harissa that is packaged in 10.5 ounce (298 grams) clear plastic packages. The top, side, and bottom labels are marked with the lot numbers 240239 and 240309. The product expiration dates of 03/19/2024 and 03/26/2024 are stamped on the side label.

The recall was triggered by the company when they discovered that sesame-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem was caused by a labeling error.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the hummus away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.